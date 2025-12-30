Malaysian man accused of being scam caller that targeted Singaporeans from Cambodia-based call centre

SINGAPORE: A man linked to a Cambodia-based scam syndicate believed to be behind at least S$41 million (US$31.9 million) in losses was charged on Tuesday (Dec 30).

Malaysian Goh Eugene, 24, is alleged to be a member of an organised criminal group based in Phnom Penh that perpetrated government official impersonation scams. He was arrested by the police at Woodlands Checkpoint while entering Singapore on Sunday.

Goh was handed one count of facilitating the offence of cheating in furtherance of the illegal purpose of a locally linked organised criminal group.

According to his charge sheet, on or around Sep 9, 2025, Goh was a scam caller targeting and cheating victims in Singapore from a call centre in Phnom Penh.

After he was charged, Goh was remanded for investigations.

If convicted, he may face up to five years' jail, a fine of up to S$100,000, or both.

Goh's case will return to court on Jan 6.