Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

'Scammers are relentless' says PM Lee, as fake emails purportedly sent by him circulate online
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

'Scammers are relentless' says PM Lee, as fake emails purportedly sent by him circulate online

'Scammers are relentless' says PM Lee, as fake emails purportedly sent by him circulate online

An email that was purportedly sent by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. (Photo: Facebook/Lee Hsien Loong)

03 Oct 2022 10:40PM (Updated: 03 Oct 2022 10:41PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in a Facebook post on Monday (Oct 3) said he was alerted to the circulation of fake emails that were allegedly from him.

"I was alerted that fake emails purportedly from me are circulating online again," Mr Lee said in his post.

"The scammers are relentless."

Mr Lee added the email content varies, showing in his post an example of the fake email sent to thank the recipient for their contributions to Singapore.

The screengrab of the fake email in Mr Lee's post was made to look like it came from the Prime Minister's Office.

Mr Lee said: "If you receive such an email, please ignore it! And do not forward it to your friends and family.

"We all need to stay vigilant and be extra careful. If in doubt, do check first before you proceed."

Related:

In March 2020, there were emails purportedly sent by Mr Lee asking for "contributions and thoughts" as Singapore tackled the spread of COVID-19.

The incident was reported to the police.

"A fake email that purports to come from me is circulating online. The email gives an update on the COVID-19 situation, and encourages them to respond with their contributions and thoughts to the situation," Mr Lee wrote in a Facebook post at the time.

He urged people not to respond to the email or provide any personal information.

Source: CNA/fh(rj)

Related Topics

Lee Hsien Loong scam

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.