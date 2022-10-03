'Scammers are relentless' says PM Lee, as fake emails purportedly sent by him circulate online

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in a Facebook post on Monday (Oct 3) said he was alerted to the circulation of fake emails that were allegedly from him.

"I was alerted that fake emails purportedly from me are circulating online again," Mr Lee said in his post.

"The scammers are relentless."

Mr Lee added the email content varies, showing in his post an example of the fake email sent to thank the recipient for their contributions to Singapore.

The screengrab of the fake email in Mr Lee's post was made to look like it came from the Prime Minister's Office.

Mr Lee said: "If you receive such an email, please ignore it! And do not forward it to your friends and family.

"We all need to stay vigilant and be extra careful. If in doubt, do check first before you proceed."