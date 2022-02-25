15-year-old among 244 people investigated after victims lose more than S$4.3 million in scams

SINGAPORE: A 15-year-old is among 244 people being investigated for their suspected involvement in various scams that caused victims to lose more than S$4.3 million.

The police said in a news release on Friday (Feb 25) that the 244 are suspected to be scammers or money mules in more than 510 cases.

These cases involved Internet love scams, e-commerce scams, tech support scams, China/government officials impersonation scams, investment scams, job scams and loan scams.

The suspects comprise 167 men and 77 women, aged between 15 and 77. They were rounded up during a two-week operation between Feb 11 and 24.

"The suspects are being investigated for the alleged offences of cheating, money laundering or providing payment services without a licence," said the police.

Anyone convicted of cheating may be jailed up to 10 years and fined. Money laundering carries a jail term of up to 10 years, a maximum fine of S$500,000, or both.

The offence of carrying on a business to provide any type of payment service in Singapore without a licence carries a fine of up to S$125,000, an imprisonment term not exceeding three years, or both.

"The police take a serious stance against any person who may be involved in scams, and perpetrators will be dealt with in accordance with the law," they said.

The police advised the public to reject requests by others to use their bank account or mobile line in order to avoid being an accomplice to crimes.

"You will be held accountable if these are linked to crimes," the police said.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect the accurate number of men being investigated, after the police issued a correction.