14-year-old among 257 people investigated over scams amounting to S$10.9 million

SINGAPORE: A total of 257 people, aged between 14 and 68, are currently assisting with police investigations for their suspected involvement in scams where victims lost more than S$10.9 million.

A total of 177 men and 80 women were believed to be involved as scammers or money mules in more than 849 cases of scams, said the police on Friday (Oct 22).

The scams comprise mainly of investment scams, job scams, e-commerce, China or government official impersonation scams, as well as loan scams.

"The suspects are being investigated for the alleged offences of cheating, money laundering or providing payment services without a licence," said the police.

The investigations come after a two-week operation conducted by officers from the Commercial Affairs Department and seven police land divisions between Oct 8 and Oct 21.

Those found guilty of cheating face up to 10 years’ jail and a fine while those found guilty of money laundering face up to 10 years’ jail, a fine of up to S$500,000, or both.

The offence of carrying on a business of providing any type of payment service in Singapore without a licence carries a fine of up to S$125,000, a jail term of up to three years, or both.

The police said they take a "serious stance" against any person who may be involved in scams, and that perpetrators will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

To avoid being an accomplice to crimes, members of the public were also reminded to reject requests by others to use their bank accounts or mobile lines, as they would be held accountable if these were linked to crimes.