‘I got scammed’: Migrant workers lost S$24.9 million to scammers last year

SINGAPORE: After earning some money from boosting sales on a selling app, a migrant worker, who gave his name as “Mohammad”, hoped he could bring in even more income from the platform to supplement his wages.

Instead, the construction supervisor lost S$3,900 to scammers.

“We had missions to complete - 20 boosts. Once we get the 20 boosts, we get the commission. After I had done one practice boosting, I earned … S$200 or S$400, I can't remember exactly,” the 32-year-old said.

“After that when I earn, it's like I got hope maybe in the next one I can earn again," he added. "(But) I got scammed.”

As reports of scams continue to hit record levels, migrant workers in Singapore have not been spared. They lost S$24.9 million to scams last year, a 5.5-fold increase from 2019.

MIGRANT WORKERS MORE SUSCEPTIBLE TO SCAMS

The promise of a quick buck has been the weapon of choice for scammers targeting migrant workers and their eagerness to supplement their meagre incomes.

Ms Dipa Swaminathan, the founder of charity ItsRainingRaincoats, said that migrant workers are more vulnerable as they tend to be “more gullible than the average person” due to their trusting nature and grim working conditions.

“Workers are not paid very much … their needs are so much more and they often find themselves in dire positions, so it’s usually too much of a temptation for them to pass when they see something that they think could be a way out for them,” she said.

“The language barrier plays a part as well and the fact that they tend to be more trusting. They may not be as questioning as the rest of us. That makes them an easy target,” she added.