Police probe over 200 suspected scammers and money mules; more than S$7.6 million lost

SINGAPORE: The police are investigating 217 people suspected of being scammers or money mules in scams that resulted in losses exceeding S$7.67 million (US$6.05 million).

A total of 78 women and 139 men aged between 16 and 83 were identified during a two-week operation conducted between Jan 16 and Jan 29, the police said in a news release on Friday (Jan 30).

They are believed to be involved in more than 700 cases of scams, including e-commerce scams, friend impersonation scams, job scams, government official impersonation scams, investment scams and rental scams.

The police are investigating the suspects for the alleged offences of cheating, money laundering or providing unlicensed payment services.

The offence of cheating carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

Those convicted of money laundering can be jailed for up to 10 years, fined up to S$500,000, or both. For providing unlicensed payment services, offenders may face a fine of up to S$125,000, imprisonment for up to three years, or both.

With effect from Dec 30 last year, convicted scammers and members or recruiters of scam syndicates will face mandatory caning of six to 24 strokes.

Scam mules who facilitate scams by laundering scam proceeds and providing SIM cards or Singpass credentials will face discretionary caning of up to 12 strokes.

The police warned that anyone found to be linked to scam crimes will be "held accountable".

They added that under the Facility Restriction Framework, those involved in mule-related offences - whether they are under investigation or have been warned, issued with composition sums, prosecuted or convicted - may face restrictions on banking services and mobile line subscriptions to prevent the further facilitation of scams.