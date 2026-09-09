Police get powers to order banks, telcos to share info, disable scam accounts after new law passed

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) will be given powers to issue orders to service providers such as banks and telcos to disclose information on scam-related activities and disable accounts that may be facilitating scam-related offences.

The powers were proposed under the Scams (Countermeasures) and Other Matters Bill, which was debated in parliament over two days and passed on Wednesday (Sep 9).

The new law also amends the Online Criminal Harms Act to introduce stiffer penalties for non-compliance with codes of practice and implementation directives.

For every instance of non-compliance, designated online service providers may be issued a financial penalty of up to S$10 million – up from the maximum fine of S$1 million – or they may be directed to rectify the non-compliance through a rectification notice or a compliance order.

During the debate, Members of Parliament (MPs) spoke in support of the Bill but also raised various concerns.

These included ensuring that those who have been deceived by scammers do not face overly punitive consequences, as well as ensuring that there are sufficient checks and balances to make sure the law is not abused.