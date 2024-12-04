Protecting people from themselves: Can a proposed law help bring down scam numbers in Singapore?

“It looked legitimate because it had Google Pay, it had Apple Pay (and) it had all the correct logos,” she told CNA’s Deep Dive podcast.

“After I put in my credit card details, I had a notification that said … my credit card details were added on a new device.”

She suspected something was amiss and called the bank to block the transaction and terminate her card, stopping short of losing money.

While Ms Chow escaped from her experience unscathed, that is not the experience of many.

PROPOSED LAW COULD HELP POTENTIAL VICTIMS

People in Singapore lost at least S$385.6 million (US$288 million) between January and June this year, a 25 per cent increase from the same period last year.

Of the over 20,000 cases reported, 86 per cent involved victims being manipulated into transferring money to scammers.

Investment scams were the most common, while the rest were mainly e-commerce and job scams.

To hopefully bring the staggering figures down and protect the public, the police could get powers to intervene, under a new law proposed last month.

The Protection from Scams Bill seeks to allow the police to order banks to restrict a potential scam victim's banking transactions, including online banking, PayNow and at automated teller machine (ATM) facilities.