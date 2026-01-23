New rule limits customers to 10 postpaid SIM cards across all telcos

SINGAPORE: Individuals will only be able to register up to 10 postpaid SIM cards across all telcos from end-February, as Singapore’s authorities tighten SIM card limits to prevent illicit use.

Currently, individuals can register up to 10 postpaid SIM cards per telco.

“From Feb 28, telcos will further tighten the rules such that each person will only be permitted to register a maximum of 10 postpaid SIM cards across all the telcos,” said the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and the police on Friday (Jan 23).

The new rules will be applied to new subscriptions to minimise the impact on the legitimate use of such SIM cards, said the authorities in a joint press release.

Legitimate subscribers who have registered more than 10 postpaid SIM cards before Feb 28 can retain their SIM cards.

“However, such subscribers will not be able to sign up for additional SIM cards,” said IMDA and the police.

SIM cards under company or corporation subscription plans, as well as data-only SIM cards that cannot send SMSes and make calls, will not be affected by the new limit, they added.

The move “aims to minimise the illicit purchase and use of SIM cards, while catering to the needs of legitimate users, such as those who require a higher number of SIM cards for family members or for business purposes”, the authorities said.