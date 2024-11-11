Singapore police could get powers to stop people from voluntarily transferring money to potential scammers

SINGAPORE: In cases where potential scam victims refuse to believe they have been targeted and still insist on transferring money out, the police could be empowered to block such transfers.

New legislation has been proposed to allow the police to order banks to restrict a potential scam victim's banking transactions, including online banking, PayNow and automated teller machine (ATM) facilities.

This way, the police can better protect targets who refuse to believe they are being scammed, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a press release on Monday (Nov 11).

The Protection from Scams Bill was earlier introduced in parliament by Minister of State for Home Affairs and for Social and Family Development Sun Xueling.

In some scam cases, the victims had been told by the police, banks or family members that they were being scammed, but still proceeded with the money transfers, explained MHA.

“Currently, the police have no powers to stop the victims from transferring their monies to the scammers if they insist on doing so,” said the ministry.

MHA conducted a public consultation on the Bill through the REACH website from Aug 30 to Sep 30 this year. It also held focus group discussions with representatives from various age groups.

“Overall, respondents were supportive of the Bill and provided their suggestions and feedback on the proposals, which we have taken on board where appropriate,” said MHA.

SELF-EFFECTED TRANSFERS

Despite safeguards and extensive public education efforts, the number of scam cases in Singapore involving the voluntary transfer of monies by the victim to the perpetrator remains high, noted MHA.

In the first half of this year, 86 per cent of reported scams resulted from self-effected transfers.

“The scammers did not gain direct control of the victims’ accounts, but manipulated the victims into transferring their monies to the scammers,” MHA explained.

The proposed law will give police the power to issue restriction orders to banks, to stop the transactions of individuals if there is reasonable belief that they will make transfers to a scammer.

It will involve the seven Domestic Systemically Important Banks (DSIB) here — DBS, OCBC, UOB, Citibank, HSBC, Maybank and Standard Chartered Bank — which manage most of the consumer deposits in Singapore.