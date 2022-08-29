‘I just felt really stupid’: How a scam victim almost lost more than S$1 million – until police and the bank intervened

RED FLAGS SPOTTED BY BANK

Recounting John's story, ASP Lam said the victim received a call from a scammer on Jun 30, claiming to be an official from the State Courts.

John was told that a company had been set up in his name and that he had to attend a court hearing due to the financial crimes committed by the company.

The call was then transferred to another scammer claiming to be a police officer. This scammer told John that he would be jailed if he did not provide his Internet banking details and credit card numbers to “facilitate investigations”.

Struck with fear, John followed the instructions. On Jul 1, the scammers used his details to transfer S$93,000 out of his bank account to another fraudulent account.

John was told to tell the bank that he was “making an investment into a business venture”, should he be questioned about the transfers, said ASP Lam.

Subsequent transfers totalling about S$1 million were in progress when a member of the DBS anti-scam team, Ms Elaine Tan, noticed the red flags about one-and-a-half hours after the first transfer that same day.

One of the subsequent transfers of S$97,800 was flagged by DBS’ fraud surveillance systems as a suspicious transaction, said Ms Tan.

“After reviewing it, I noticed a new payee was added on the same day and there was already S$93,000 transferred to the same beneficiary. So it seems odd that our customer will try to make two similar transfers to the same account,” she added.

“My first thought was why did the customer split his transfers into two transactions? And coincidentally, (each transaction) falls below S$100,000. So perhaps was it to avoid some sort of detection?”

Ms Tan's hunches were based on her work experience. She also noticed that the new payee was the only one on John’s payee list, indicating that he had no history of transferring money to a third party. Aside from routine GIRO deductions and salary crediting, John had also made zero transfers to a third party via Internet or mobile banking.

“But the biggest red flag I got was that he wasn't aware of the first S$93,000 transfer when I spoke to him over the phone to verify the transactions. In fact, he claimed that he did not access his DBS Internet banking that day, let alone add a new payee or make a fund transfer,” she said.

“I also noticed that he sounded flustered when I informed him of the completed transfer of the S$93,000. So he requested to end the call quickly and call back later.”

It was then that Ms Tan alerted ASP Lam, who immediately contacted the victim. At the same time, the Anti-Scam Centre quickly traced and located the first transaction of S$93,000.

“The scam proceeds were successfully seized, and this resulted in a full, 100 per cent recovery of more than S$1.1 million. No losses were incurred by the victim,” said ASP Lam.

“BUILT A LOT OF EMPATHY AND COMPASSION WITH ME”

In response to questions from reporters about how he was scammed despite many reports on such cases, John acknowledged that the setup was “very convincing and elaborate”.

“They weren’t rushing. It was just protracted conversations backwards and forwards with multiple actors … And all of these were trusted authorities,” he said.

The Telegram account that was used also had a “very convincing looking Singapore Police Force (display) picture” which made it appear very official, John added.

“And they also built a lot of empathy or compassion with me, which sort of sucked me in. The junior police officer was, ‘Ah, I really want to help you here … we have someone who can help you with financial affairs when your accounts are frozen.’ So it got me to think they were on my side,” said the scam victim.

“That builds a level of trust between me and them because they weren't simply threatening me with court proceedings that I have nothing to do with or imprisonment on the back of those court proceedings that clearly would be totally inappropriate. … So they sort of spent time building the relationship.”

John also noted that the speed with which the events unfolded resulted in him not stopping to think, despite having seen multiple warnings about scams.