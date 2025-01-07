Teenager who fell victim to impersonation scam arrested for cheating elderly woman

SINGAPORE: A teenager who had fallen victim to an impersonation scam was arrested on Sunday (Jan 5) for cheating an elderly woman in a similar scam, the police said on Tuesday.

The police received a report on Sunday from an elderly woman who was the victim of scammers posing as officials from China. She lost S$290,000 (US$213,200).

The scammers claimed that her identity had been misused in China.

Officers from the Anti-Scam Command, Woodlands Police Division and Police Operations Command Centre established the identity of the 18-year-old and arrested her on the same day.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the teenager is a student and on a social visit pass. She had fallen victim to the same impersonation scam.

"She was believed to have been manipulated into travelling to Singapore and assisting in the scam operations under the false belief that she was helping with official investigations," said the police in a news release.

The teenager is being investigated for cheating. If found guilty, she may be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

"The police take a serious stance against any person who may be involved in scams, and perpetrators will be dealt with in accordance with the law," said SPF.

"To avoid being an accomplice to crimes, members of the public should always reject requests by others to use your bank account or mobile lines as you will be held accountable if these are linked to crimes."