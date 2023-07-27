Recent scandals a 'setback' for PAP, government; response matters more when things go wrong: DPM Wong

SINGAPORE: The recent scandals involving its Members of Parliament are a "setback" for the People’s Action Party (PAP) and the government, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Wednesday (Jul 26).

“It is very unfortunate that the incidents have happened, all bunched up and clustered up at a very short time within the same month,” he said during an interview with the BBC’s Newsday programme, a transcript of which was published on the Prime Minister's Office's website.

“The incidents are a setback for the ruling party and the government. Despite our best efforts, people make mistakes and things do go wrong from time to time. When that happens, what matters more is our response.”

Stressing that the PAP’s response has been "very clear", DPM Wong added: “We have sought to set things straight; to do the right thing. We have been upfront about the cases, (they will be) investigated thoroughly and (we will) have a full accounting to the public as and when investigation findings are available.

“I have no doubt that we will reflect, learn from these experiences, make our system better and continue to uphold the trust that Singaporeans have in the elected government and in our system of government."

Transport Minister S Iswaran was arrested by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) on Jul 11 as part of a graft probe. He is out on bail and has been placed on a leave of absence

CPIB’s first media statement on the case on Jul 12 said Mr Iswaran was "assisting" with an investigation into a case uncovered by the anti-corruption agency.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in a separate statement on the same day that he had agreed to CPIB opening a formal investigation. On Jul 14, CPIB revealed that Mr Iswaran had been arrested on Jul 11.

The government later said that both Mr Lee and Mr Wong, who also spoke about the issue on Jul 12, did not reveal Mr Iswaran’s arrest because they did not want to deviate from what the CPIB had announced in its initial statement on the investigation as it was "related to operational matters".