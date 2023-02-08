SCDF's advance team arrives in southern Türkiye to assist with quake rescue efforts
SINGAPORE: An advance team of 20 Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers has arrived in southern Türkiye on Wednesday (Feb 8) to help with rescue efforts following a deadly earthquake.
"The Operation Lionheart advance team arrived in İstanbul earlier today and are now in Adana, a city in Southern Türkiye," SCDF said in a Facebook post.
"From Adana, the team will be deployed to the affected areas to commence search and rescue operations," it added.
The advance team comprises of officers from the elite Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART), paramedic specialists and a doctor.
An additional 48 SCDF personnel will also leave for Adana "within the next 24 hours" to help with rescue efforts, said SCDF.
The team is from a contingent known as Operation Lionheart. The on standby round-the-clock contingent, with 79 members, was formed in 1990 and has since been deployed on 19 search and rescue or humanitarian relief assistance missions.
The 68-member contingent will be led by Col Chew Keng Tok.
The 68-member contingent comprises of:
37 DART officers
Two operations officers
Two Full-time NSF medical doctors
Four paramedics
Four search specialist (with four canines)
Four Hazardous Material Assessment Officers
13 support officers
One ASEAN Emergency Response and Assessment Team officer
The contingent will work closely with local authorities upon arrival in Adana, said SCDF in a news release.
This will be the 20th Operation Lionheart overseas deployment since 1990.
Officials and medics said 8,574 people had died in Türkiye and 2,662 in Syria from Monday's tremor, bringing the total to 11,236 - but that could yet double if the worst fears of experts are realised.
World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had also warned that time is running out for the thousands injured and those still feared trapped.