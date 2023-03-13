Blaze at Tuas South industrial area, SCDF expects 'extended' firefighting operation

SINGAPORE: Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) firefighters are battling a fire at 28 Tuas South Avenue 8 and SCDF has advised people to avoid the area.

In a Facebook post on Monday (Mar 13) at 6.54pm, SCDF said firefighters are currently at work with two water jets and a ground monitor.

"This is expected to be an extended firefighting operation," it said.

A video posted on Facebook showed huge plumes of smoke coming from a building in the area.

According to the caption, the fire broke out at a factory. The address is listed by manufacturer Sika Singapore as the location for its head office and factory.

Sika Singapore’s website says it “supplies the building and construction industry as well as manufacturing industries” with processing materials used in sealing, bonding, damping, reinforcing and protecting load-bearing structures.

In a Facebook update at about 7.20pm, SCDF said it sent an SMS through the SMS Public Alert System and a message via the SGSecure app to advise members of public to avoid the area.

The message was sent to people within the vicinity of the incident location.