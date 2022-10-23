Logo
Singapore

About 50 people evacuated after fire breaks out in Bedok flat
A preliminary investigation indicated that the fire likely started from the battery pack of a power-assisted bicycle (PAB), said SCDF.

The aftermath of a fire in a flat at Block 108 Bedok North Road on Oct 23, 2022. (Photo: Facebook/Singapore Civil Defence Force)

23 Oct 2022 09:11PM (Updated: 23 Oct 2022 09:11PM)
SINGAPORE: About 50 people were evacuated from a Housing and Development Board (HDB) block in Bedok after a fire broke out in a flat on Sunday (Oct 23) morning.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to a fire in a second floor unit of Block 108 Bedok North Road at about 11.35am.

When firefighters arrived, the fire was raging inside the unit, and involved the contents of a bedroom. The blaze was extinguished by the firefighters and no occupants were found inside the flat.

A person who evacuated from the affected unit before SCDF's arrival was assessed for smoke inhalation and taken to Singapore General Hospital. 

Another person from a neighbouring unit was also assessed for smoke inhalation but did not want to be taken to hospital, SCDF said in a Facebook post.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) firefighters use a thermal imager to detect hot spots and apply water to bring down the temperature after a fire in a flat at Block 108 Bedok North Road on Oct 23, 2022. (Photo: Facebook/SCDF)

The police evacuated about 50 residents from the third to sixth floors of the block as a precautionary measure.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the fire had likely originated from the battery pack of a power-assisted bicycle (PAB) in the affected bedroom, said SCDF.

It warned against charging PAB batteries for extended periods of time or overnight, adding that people should not buy or use non-original batteries.

Source: CNA/mi(kg)

