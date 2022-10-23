About 50 people evacuated after fire breaks out in Bedok flat

SINGAPORE: About 50 people were evacuated from a Housing and Development Board (HDB) block in Bedok after a fire broke out in a flat on Sunday (Oct 23) morning.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to a fire in a second floor unit of Block 108 Bedok North Road at about 11.35am.

When firefighters arrived, the fire was raging inside the unit, and involved the contents of a bedroom. The blaze was extinguished by the firefighters and no occupants were found inside the flat.

A person who evacuated from the affected unit before SCDF's arrival was assessed for smoke inhalation and taken to Singapore General Hospital.

Another person from a neighbouring unit was also assessed for smoke inhalation but did not want to be taken to hospital, SCDF said in a Facebook post.