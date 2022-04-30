‘At the end of the day, it’s still a life’: How SCDF tried to save 14 cats from burning Fajar Road flat

As the firefighters battled the flames in the service yard, four of them formed a human chain that led out to the staircase landing, which by then had become a makeshift triage area. More cats were passed along the chain to safety.

In the thick of the action was Corporal (Cpl) Marco Lim, a 25-year-old full-time national serviceman. “The fire wasn’t really big, but there were burning embers and a lot of smoke,” he recalled.

Amid the commotion, new information filtered in. Police officers outside, who had managed to contact the home owners, shouted that they had 14 cats. The firefighters tallied the numbers at the triage area and yelled at their colleagues inside to tell them how many were still missing.

Staff Sergeant (Ssgt) Mohammad Yazid Mohammad Yusof, a section commander, was among those who were sent in to scour the two floors of the maisonette. Some areas were more well-lit because they were near windows. Others closer to the service yard were smoggier, he recalled.

“Some cats were easier to find, some were not and needed the help of the thermal imager later on,” the 39-year-old added. “So, we took them out one by one using the cradling method through the human chain up to the staircase landing.”

Lt Oh said the flames were extinguished in about 10 minutes. Cpl Lim had used up all of his compressed air foam, so he carried a few more cats outside. “They weren’t really big-sized, so it was quite manageable for me,” he said.

IMPROVISING MEDICAL TREATMENT

At the staircase landing, all 14 cats were accounted for, but there was still work to do. The picture in the viral Facebook post, taken by an eyewitness early in the operation, showed firefighters kneeling around the cats and giving them medical attention.

Cpl Lim jumped into action after getting a clearer look at the felines. “They were just freshly evacuated and their faces had a lot of soot. So, I think it’s only right to give them clean air,” he said.

Without proper medical equipment at the time, Cpl Lim took off his face mask and put it near the cat’s head, giving it crucial fresh air. Prior to enlistment, he had worked a pet hotel for six months, so he was comfortable handling them.

Ssgt Yazid decided that the large face masks were not the most suitable for this purpose, so he called for emergency medical technician (EMT) bags to be brought to the staircase landing. These bags contain an oxygen mask and tank, used for human casualties.