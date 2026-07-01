SCDF to cease non-emergency hotline 1777 in 2027

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) will cease non-emergency ambulance hotline 1777 on Jan 1, 2027, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday (Jul 1).

First established in 1998, the 1777 hotline was a centralised number for the public to arrange non-emergency ambulance transport, preserving the 995 hotline's emergency ambulance resources for life-threatening emergencies.

The 1777 centralised referral platform connects callers to participating private ambulance operators (PAOs) for medical transport services and other non-emergency conveyance needs.

“Today, members of the public have more options for non-emergency medical conditions, including nearby general practitioner clinics and teleconsultation services,” said MHA and MOH.

For non-emergency trips to the hospital, members of the public can also take taxis and ride-hailing services, which are readily available and commonly used.

According to data from 24 PAOs onboarded to the hotline, only 6 per cent of bookings today are made through the 1777 hotline.

In view of these developments, both ministries and SCDF have assessed that the 1777 hotline for non-emergency medical transport services can be phased out.

SCDF’s 995 hotline emergency services will not be affected by the cessation of the 1777 hotline.

Those who need medical advice for non-emergency conditions may contact the NurseFirst helpline at 6262 6262, where trained nurses will advise callers on appropriate care options.

Members of the public who require non-emergency ambulance conveyance can find out more about PAO contact information and fees via go.gov.sg/pao.