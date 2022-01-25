40 firefighters tackle fire involving 'large pile' of construction waste in Pioneer area

SINGAPORE: Up to 40 firefighters were deployed to tackle a fire involving a "large pile" of construction waste in the Pioneer area on Tuesday (Jan 25).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to the fire at 20, Jalan Samulun at about 12.25am on Tuesday.

Three workers had self-evacuated before their arrival. There were no reported injuries.

The fire involved a large pile of construction waste measuring about 20m by 20m and 6m in height, said SCDF in a Facebook post on Tuesday morning.

"Firefighters had to don breathing apparatus sets to navigate through the smoke-logged environment to conduct the firefighting operation," said SCDF.

The fire was brought under control within 30 minutes and extinguished at about 3am.