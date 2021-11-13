Firefighters, elite SCDF squad rescue injured worker stuck on tower crane

SINGAPORE: An injured man unable to descend from a tower crane he was working on was brought down to safety by firefighters and members of an elite rescue squad on Friday (Nov 12) night.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) firefighters and specialists from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) were deployed at about 8.45pm to a construction site along Beach Road, said the SCDF in a Facebook post on Saturday, describing the operation.

Initially, two firefighters climbed up a cat ladder to reach the injured man who was lying on a platform. The firefighters, assessing that the man could have broken his leg, bandaged and immobilised the injured limb as part of preparation for a height rescue operation.