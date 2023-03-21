SCDF officers rescue two workers stranded on 40th floor of Capital Tower

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) on Monday (Mar 20) rescued two workers who were stranded on a gondola stuck at the 40th floor of the Capital Tower building.

In a Facebook post, SCDF said it was activated for a height rescue incident at No 168 Robinson Road. The address corresponds to Capital Tower, a 52-storey office development near Tanjong Pagar MRT station.

“SCDF firefighters from Marina Bay Fire Station were the first to arrive and proceeded to the 41st floor to assess the gondola's stability and the condition of the two workers,” it said.

The Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) was also activated. The team set up their height rescue system on the rooftop, lowering rescue ropes to a platform on the 41st floor where they mounted the rescue operation from.