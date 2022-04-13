SCDF to equip selected frontliners and enforcement officers with body-worn cameras

SINGAPORE: Selected frontliners and enforcement officers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) will start wearing body-worn cameras from Friday (Apr 15), in a move aimed at ensuring greater accountability and transparency between officers and the public.

The cameras will be issued to fire and rescue specialists, hazardous materials specialists, paramedics and inspection and enforcement officers, said SCDF in a press release on Wednesday.

They will be attached to the officer’s uniform or personal protective equipment.

This is the next phase in SCDF’s use of body-worn cameras since it was first introduced in 2015. Then, SCDF piloted the use of helmet-mounted and body-worn cameras to selected officers to study their utility for operations.

Body-worn cameras were subsequently trialled on paramedics between February 2019 and February 2020.

“We found that the recordings were useful for after-action performance reviews and post-incident investigations,” said SCDF.