SCDF evacuates 5 people after vehicles were stuck in flash floods at Pasir Ris; 1 person taken to hospital

SINGAPORE: At least 13 vehicles were found stationary and partially submerged in water at Pasir Ris after flash floods were reported in Singapore on Friday morning (Aug 20).

One person was also taken to Changi General Hospital for "leg pains", said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

SCDF said it received a call for assistance at the junction of Tampines Avenue 10 and Pasir Ris Drive 12 around 7.40am.

“Upon SCDF's arrival, 13 vehicles were found stationary and partially submerged in water,” said SCDF.

Before SCDF arrived at the scene, around 25 people had evacuated from these vehicles.

Five people from four of these vehicles were brought to safety under nearby sheltered areas by SCDF personnel.

Earlier, national water agency PUB warned of flash floods in some parts of Singapore as heavy rain fell across the island.

In a Facebook post at about 8am, PUB said it had deployed officers to help affected motorists after flash floods were reported at the slip roads along Tampines Avenue 10 and Pasir Ris Drive 12 towards the TPE entrance.