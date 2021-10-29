SCDF emergency medical responders to trial suit that relieves lower back pain

SINGAPORE: Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedics and emergency medical technicians who respond to 995 calls routinely perform physically demanding tasks.

These include performing CPR, transferring casualties, as well as loading and unloading stretchers, which put a strain on their lower backs, eventually causing chronic backache, said an SCDF spokesperson on Friday (Oct 29).

To cut the risk of back injuries, SCDF is trialling exoskeleton suits that aim to reduce muscle strains and fatigue during operations.

The suit weighs less than 3kg and works by using the wearer's energy to help redistribute the load away from the lower back, said the Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX), which is involved in the trial.

There are chest pads that support the chest when leaning forward, adjustable features to fit the wearer better and "smart joints" that reduce strain on the lower back when turned on via a switch.