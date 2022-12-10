Henderson Road blaze that led to death of NSF firefighter likely of 'electrical origin': SCDF

SINGAPORE: The Henderson Road blaze that led to the death of a 19-year-old firefighter was likely of electrical origin, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said on Saturday (Dec 10).

SCDF said it was called to the incident at 91 Henderson Road at about 11.10am on Thursday.

The fire, which involved a two-room unit on the fourth-floor of the Housing Board flat, was extinguished using two water jets.

"Preliminary investigation indicates that the fire was likely to be of an electrical origin from the bedroom," SCDF said in a statement.

During the firefighting operation, the full-time national serviceman fell unconscious in the kitchen area. He was immediately taken out of the unit and given cardiopulmonary resuscitation, said SCDF.

An ambulance crew at the scene also used an automated external defibrillator on him and took him to Singapore General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

CEREMONIAL FUNERAL

SCDF said on Friday that the NSF is the first firefighter to have died during an operation.

With the agreement of his family, a ceremonial funeral will be held to honour NSF firefighter Corporal Edward H Go, added the agency.

CPL Go was part of the first response crew at the Henderson Road flat.