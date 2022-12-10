Logo
Singapore

Henderson Road blaze that led to death of NSF firefighter likely of 'electrical origin': SCDF
Singapore

Henderson Road blaze that led to death of NSF firefighter likely of 'electrical origin': SCDF

A ceremonial funeral will be held to honour NSF firefighter Corporal Edward H Go.

Henderson Road blaze that led to death of NSF firefighter likely of 'electrical origin': SCDF

The fourth floor of 91 Henderson Road, Dec 9, 2022. (Photo: CNA/Davina Tham)

10 Dec 2022 08:14PM (Updated: 10 Dec 2022 09:01PM)
SINGAPORE: The Henderson Road blaze that led to the death of a 19-year-old firefighter was likely of electrical origin, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said on Saturday (Dec 10). 

SCDF said it was called to the incident at 91 Henderson Road at about 11.10am on Thursday.

The fire, which involved a two-room unit on the fourth-floor of the Housing Board flat, was extinguished using two water jets. 

"Preliminary investigation indicates that the fire was likely to be of an electrical origin from the bedroom," SCDF said in a statement.

During the firefighting operation, the full-time national serviceman fell unconscious in the kitchen area. He was immediately taken out of the unit and given cardiopulmonary resuscitation, said SCDF.

An ambulance crew at the scene also used an automated external defibrillator on him and took him to Singapore General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

CEREMONIAL FUNERAL

SCDF said on Friday that the NSF is the first firefighter to have died during an operation.

With the agreement of his family, a ceremonial funeral will be held to honour NSF firefighter Corporal Edward H Go, added the agency. 

CPL Go was part of the first response crew at the Henderson Road flat. 

View of Block 91 Henderson Road and a photo showing a damaged corridor after the fire broke out on Dec 8, 2022. (Photos: Facebook/Singapore Civil Defence Force, Our Tanjong Pagar)

In its previous statement, SCDF detailed CPL Go's training, adding that he had responded to more than 20 fire and rescue incidents after completing his firefighter course.

He enlisted with SCDF to serve his National Service on Jan 5 this year, and began his 12 weeks of training as a firefighter on Feb 3.

The NSF completed his training on Apr 28 and was posted to Central Fire Station on May 4 after completing his firefighter course.

Prior to his enlistment, CPL Go was certified medically fit and assessed to be of Physical Employment Standards’ (PES) A, said SCDF. According to the Central Manpower Base's website, those in PES A and PES B1 are suitable for frontline operational vocations.

Keep your home safe from electrical fires

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) has the following advisories:
  • Never overload electrical outlets with electrical appliances
  • Always switch off appliances when they are not in use
  • Check the condition of wires regularly. Frayed wires or cracked cords should be replaced or repaired immediately
  • Do not run wires under carpets or mats and keep wires away from hot surfaces
  • Use appliances and electrical plugs bearing the SAFETY Mark. Find out more at the Consumer Product Safety Office website
Source: CNA/zl

SCDF

