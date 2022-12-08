NSF firefighter dies after falling unconscious while battling blaze at Henderson Road flat

During the firefighting operation, the full-time NSF fell unconscious in the kitchen area. He was immediately taken out of the unit and given cardiopulmonary resuscitation, said SCDF.

An ambulance crew at the scene also used an automated external defibrillator on him and took him to Singapore General Hospital.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital, said SCDF.

"SCDF and his teammates are very saddened by his death, and extend our deepest condolences to his family," said the agency.

"The NSF firefighter was part of the first response crew for this fire incident and was bravely carrying out his mission of protecting and saving lives and property."

SCDF said it is providing assistance and support to his family, adding that investigations are ongoing.

In a Facebook post at about 6.30pm, Member of Parliament for the area Joan Pereira said that some residents of the block had been allowed to return to their flats, but others were still waiting as damping down operations continued.

She added that authorities will assist the affected households, including by providing them with temporary shelter if needed.