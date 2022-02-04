SCDF reports highest number of harassment cases in last six years

SINGAPORE: Emergency responders were kicked and punched in their line of duty in 2021, with the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) reporting the highest number of harassment cases in the last six years.

The force said on Friday (Feb 4) that it encountered 29 cases of verbal and/or physical harassment in the course of its duties last year.

“With an increase of 12 reported harassment cases from 2020 to 2021, SCDF is looking at a total of 140 such cases with an average of about 23 cases per year from 2016 to 2021,” it said.

Three cases in 2021 were highlighted by the force.

On Apr 25 last year, a patient hurled vulgarities at an ambulance crew member and pointed his middle finger at another. He was imprisoned for a month and three days.

In May last year, a patient shouted at the ambulance crew and kicked one of them in the stomach, kicked another crew member in the leg, and scratched the arm of a third crew member. The patient was sentenced to five months and one week in jail.

Another patient on Oct 2 last year became hostile, hurled vulgarities at the ambulance crew, and punched a crew member’s face. The patient was imprisoned for four months, two weeks and three days.

The SCDF also highlighted two cases in 2020: In the first, a patient became aggressive when the crew was about to conduct a further medical assessment on him.

The patient challenged the crew member to a fight and unzipped his trousers to reveal his genitals, urinating on the crew member’s right boot. He was sentenced to 12 months and three weeks’ imprisonment.

In the other case, a patient because aggressive and “threw punches” at an ambulance crew member. The crew member was hit in the chest and the patient also attempted to spit on her. The patient was sentenced to eight months’ imprisonment.

Assistant Commissioner Yong Meng Wah, SCDF’s director of emergency medical services, said: “By and large, members of the public deeply appreciate what our emergency responders do daily.

“Unfortunately, there is a minority who will verbally or even physically harass them.”

He added that these “unacceptable” behaviours can be a hindrance to patients’ pre-hospital care management and may “adversely affect” medical intervention for patients.

“While the SCDF (emergency medical services) remain steadfast and committed to provide the best possible care for our patients, any form of harassment of our emergency responders will not be tolerated and we will not hesitate to report it to the police,” AC Yong said.

“Our emergency responders deserve to be working in a safe environment where they can carry out their duties to the best they could in protecting and saving lives and property.”