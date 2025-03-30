Myanmar quake: SCDF, local rescuers free man trapped under collapsed building after 8-hour effort

SINGAPORE: A man was freed from a collapsed building in Myanmar by Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel and local rescuers on Sunday (Mar 30) morning after an eight-hour operation, following the deadly 7.7-magnitude earthquake on Friday that has killed about 1,700 people.

In a Facebook post, SCDF said its Operation Lionheart team began search and rescue operations in the Zebuthiri Township in Naypyidaw at about 1am, and first assessed a disaster site along Aungmyay Theinkha street, where two three-storey residential buildings had collapsed.

While rescuers used life detection equipment and two canines to locate potential survivors, no signs of life were detected, they said.

The team then responded to a semi-collapsed three-storey residential building along Ngu Wah Road, where local authorities had reported that a man was found trapped inside.

"Upon arrival, the team worked with the local rescuers from Naypyidaw Fire Service Department, under Myanmar Fire Services Department, and gained access into the collapsed structure through a narrow passage to rescue the man trapped underneath the concrete slabs," said SCDF, adding that the man was conscious and able to communicate.

"Throughout the rescue operation, the team maintained contact with the person and water was provided to the man through a plastic tube inserted through the crevices between the concrete slabs."

Cutting and breaking equipment were used to break through the slabs that trapped the man, said SCDF.