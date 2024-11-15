SCDF's new Marine Division Headquarters to open in 2026, enhancing Singapore's maritime disaster response

SINGAPORE: A new marine response facility will be built on Pulau Brani to help the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF)'s Marine Division better deal with disasters such as fires and rescue operations at sea.

The new SCDF Marine Division Headquarters, slated to be completed in March 2026, will be a four-storey facility equipped with technology to provide real-time overviews of ongoing incidents through drones, for example.

It will also meet sustainability standards by minimising water use, for example, said the SCDF in a media factsheet on Friday (Nov 15).

Reporters were present on Friday at the facility's groundbreaking ceremony on Pulau Brani, which sits just north of Sentosa island.

The ceremony was attended by Minister of State for Home Affairs Faishal Ibrahim, who said in a speech that in the years ahead, Singapore’s maritime sector is expected to get busier.

For example, a new megaport is being built in Tuas, which will almost double Singapore’s handling capacity when fully completed in 2040.

“This means we can expect more ships to pass through our waters, with a wider diversity of sizes and cargos,” said Dr Faishal. “So, the demands and responsibilities of the SCDF’s Marine Division will increase in time.”

“That is why the Marine Division must continue to expand and develop its capabilities,” he added.