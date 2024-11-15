SCDF's new Marine Division Headquarters to open in 2026, enhancing Singapore's maritime disaster response
The new headquarters will be built on Pulau Brani beside the existing Brani Marine Fire Station, and the two facilities will function as one base.
SINGAPORE: A new marine response facility will be built on Pulau Brani to help the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF)'s Marine Division better deal with disasters such as fires and rescue operations at sea.
The new SCDF Marine Division Headquarters, slated to be completed in March 2026, will be a four-storey facility equipped with technology to provide real-time overviews of ongoing incidents through drones, for example.
It will also meet sustainability standards by minimising water use, for example, said the SCDF in a media factsheet on Friday (Nov 15).
Reporters were present on Friday at the facility's groundbreaking ceremony on Pulau Brani, which sits just north of Sentosa island.
The ceremony was attended by Minister of State for Home Affairs Faishal Ibrahim, who said in a speech that in the years ahead, Singapore’s maritime sector is expected to get busier.
For example, a new megaport is being built in Tuas, which will almost double Singapore’s handling capacity when fully completed in 2040.
“This means we can expect more ships to pass through our waters, with a wider diversity of sizes and cargos,” said Dr Faishal. “So, the demands and responsibilities of the SCDF’s Marine Division will increase in time.”
“That is why the Marine Division must continue to expand and develop its capabilities,” he added.
BETTER COLLABORATION BETWEEN AGENCIES
Part of the new headquarters is an integrated command centre. This serves as the “nerve centre” for managing maritime incidents.
One of the common centre’s key features is the ability to facilitate real-time collaboration between SCDF and various entities such as the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), the Singapore Police Coast Guard, and other government agencies.
This will enable SCDF to work more efficiently with these agencies in the event of a maritime incident such as a rescue, fire, oil spill or hazardous materials release.
The command centre will also be equipped with advanced communications systems that use satellite and radio networks to have uninterrupted contact with marine firefighting vessels and their crew, unmanned surface vessels and unmanned aerial vehicles, among other assets deployed at sea.
The command centre is also equipped with data visualisation tools to provide commanders with real-time overviews of ongoing incidents. These tools include live feeds from drones, body-worn cameras, and ship based sensors, which offer a complete picture of an emergency as it unfolds.
“The ability to monitor multiple aspects of an incident simultaneously enables the SCDF to deploy resources more effectively, ensuring that teams and equipment are sent to the right locations,” said SCDF in its factsheet.
The command centre will also play a pivotal role in training and preparedness, as it could allow SCDF and its partners to rehearse responses to a wide variety of maritime incidents.
“These exercises also help to improve inter-agency coordination, making sure that all parties know their roles and responsibilities during actual incidents,” said SCDF.
AN EYE ON SUSTAINABILITY
The new headquarters is also designed to meet high sustainability standards, such as the Green Mark Platinum certification by Singapore’s Building and Construction Authority (BCA).
For example, its rooftop will have a designated space to install solar panels and harness renewable energy.
To conserve water, low-flow fixtures, which are plumbing devices that use less water than standard fixtures, will be installed at the headquarters.
HISTORY AND FUTURE OF SCDF’S MARINE DIVISION
SCDF’s Marine Division was established in 2012, taking over the marine firefighting and rescue functions from the MPA.
This was a move that “significantly bolstered Singapore's maritime emergency response capabilities”, said SCDF in its factsheet.
In 2017, the Marine Division took on the additional responsibility of consequence management for chemical, biological, and radiological incidents out at sea.
“Such incidents require specialised skills, equipment, and coordination, and the Marine Division has proven itself capable of managing these complex operations,” said SCDF.
While the Marine Division only had two vessels in 2012, this number has since expanded to six, with plans to grow the fleet to 10 by 2029.
With a larger fleet, SCDF said it will be better equipped to manage multiple incidents simultaneously, particularly in scenarios where there is a surge in maritime activity or emergencies.
The new fleet will be equipped with technology such as improved precision manoeuvring systems, autonomous navigation, and remote firefighting capabilities.
The Marine Unmanned Surface Vessel is also on trial, which serves to reduce the operational risks faced by SCDF’s responders.
In addition to the fleet expansion, the Marine Division plans to increase its number of marine bases from four to six by 2035.
The four bases currently in operation are Brani Marine Fire Station, Loyang Marine Fire Post, West Coast Marine Fire Station and Gul Marine Fire Post.
The new Marine Division Headquarters will be built beside Brani Marine Fire Station, and the two facilities will function as one base.
“This expansion provides broader coverage across Singapore’s waters, allowing for faster and more efficient response times to incidents,” said SCDF.
“With more bases strategically located across Singapore, the SCDF will be able to ensure that its resources are well-positioned to handle emergencies in different parts of the country’s maritime domain.”