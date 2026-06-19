Logo
Logo

Singapore

SCDF opens marine HQ on Pulau Brani with real-time surveillance tech, ship rescue training facilities
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Singapore

SCDF opens marine HQ on Pulau Brani with real-time surveillance tech, ship rescue training facilities

The four-storey facility on Pulau Brani also houses a dedicated ground control station where officers can remotely operate drones and support ongoing trials of an unmanned surface vessel.

SCDF opens marine HQ on Pulau Brani with real-time surveillance tech, ship rescue training facilities

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) Marine Division HQ on Jun 19, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Syamil Sapari) 

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

Vanessa Lim
Vanessa Lim
19 Jun 2026 05:15PM (Updated: 19 Jun 2026 05:31PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) has opened a new Marine Division headquarters on Pulau Brani, a four-storey facility designed to bolster the force's response to maritime emergencies including fires and sea rescues.

Equipped with technologies that allow real-time monitoring of incidents, the headquarters also has a dedicated ground control station where officers can remotely operate drones and support ongoing trials of an unmanned surface vessel.

The Heavy Fire Vessel (HFV) with a water salute at the opening of the SCDF Marine Division HQ on Jun 19, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Syamil Sapari)
The Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) of the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) on Jun 19, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Syamil Sapari)
The ground control system of the Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) operating from the SCDF Marine Division HQ. (Photo: CNA/Syamil Sapari)

The facility is also designed to support multi-agency coordination during major incidents such as ship fires and chemical, biological and radiological emergencies, with SCDF saying the technologies would enhance situational awareness and enable faster, more agile responses during high-risk operations.

Training infrastructure includes a height rescue platform and a tunnel designed to replicate the interior of a ship, allowing marine responders to rehearse emergency scenarios in realistic conditions. 

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

The headquarters will also support emergency preparedness programmes for maritime stakeholders, including ferry, harbour craft operators and pleasure craft companies.

Law Minister Edwin Tong officially opened the facility on Friday (Jun 19), noting that demands on maritime emergency response continue to grow alongside Singapore's busy maritime sector.

Singapore records more than 130,000 vessel calls annually as one of the world's busiest transshipment and bunkering hubs, he said, adding that protecting the country's waters requires skilled officers, advanced vessels, strong partnerships and robust infrastructure.

Mr Tong, who is also Second Minister for Home Affairs, pointed to a fire that broke out aboard the World Legacy cruise ship in February, when SCDF Marine Division officers worked with other agencies to manage the incident.

“This incident also underscored an underlying fact that success depends not only on the courage and skills of SCDF officers, but also on their ability to assess the situation swiftly and accurately, coordinate effectively, and exercise decisive judgment under time-critical and demanding conditions,” he said.

Minister for Law and Second Minister for Home Affairs Mr Edwin Tong observing the opening parade of the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) Marine Division HQ on Jun 19, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Syamil Sapari)
Minister for Law and Second Minister for Home Affairs Mr Edwin Tong observing the opening parade of the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) Marine Division HQ on Jun 19, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Syamil Sapari)

A viewing gallery at the headquarters showcases heritage items and milestones marking the Marine Division's development over the past decade. 

Established in 2012, the division handles a wide range of sea emergencies including hazardous material incidents, marine firefighting and rescue operations in Singapore's waters.

Its new Punggol Marine Fire Post will also be operationalised by 2028 to cut response times and boost maritime operations in nearby waters. 

Related:

Source: CNA/vl

Related Topics

SCDF maritime security
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement