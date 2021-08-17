SCDF deploys marine vessels to rescue injured crew member

SINGAPORE: A crew member who was unable to move after a suspected slipped disc was rescued from a vessel by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) on Monday night (Aug 16).

SCDF said it received a call for assistance from the vessel, which was anchored in the southeast of Singapore, at about 7pm on Monday.

It deployed two marine vessels. Upon arriving, SCDF marine specialists, some of whom were trained as emergency medical technicians, boarded the affected vessel to assess the situation.

"The crew member was found conscious but with limited mobility on the vessel's main deck," said SCDF in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

"He was suspected to have suffered a slipped disc, so the marine specialists proceeded with great caution in handling the casualty and carefully secured him onto a stretcher."