NSF who died battling Henderson Road blaze is first firefighter to have lost his life in an SCDF operation

SINGAPORE: The 19-year-old full-time national serviceman (NSF) who died battling a blaze at a Henderson Road flat on Thursday (Dec 8) was the first firefighter to have died during an operation, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

With the agreement of his family, a ceremonial funeral will be held to honour the NSF firefighter Corporal Edward H Go, said SCDF in a press statement on Friday night.

"SCDF is deeply saddened by the death of CPL Edward. He is our first colleague to have fallen during an operation. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, and are providing them with our fullest support," said the statement.

CPL Go was part of the first response crew to a fire at about 11.10am on Thursday at Block 91 Henderson Road.

During the firefighting operation, he fell unconscious in the kitchen area. He was taken out of the Housing and Development Board (HDB) unit and cardiopulmonary resuscitation was administered.

An SCDF ambulance crew member also used an automated external defibrillator on him and he was taken to Singapore General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In its statement, SCDF also detailed CPL Go's training, adding that he had responded to more than 20 fire and rescue incidents after completing his firefighter course.

He enlisted with SCDF to serve his National Service on Jan 5, and began his 12 weeks of training as a firefighter on Feb 3. The NSF completed his training on Apr 28 and was posted to Central Fire Station on May 4 after completing his firefighter course.

Prior to his enlistment, CPL Go was certified medically fit and assessed to be of Physical Employment Standards’ (PES) A, said SCDF. According to the Central Manpower Base's website, those in PES A and PES B1 are suitable for frontline operational vocations.

"SCDF frontline units comprise regulars, NSFs and Operationally Ready National Servicemen (ORNSmen), all of whom are trained to carry out roles as rota commanders, section commanders or firefighters," said the force.

"In a fire or rescue emergency, officers of these vocations form a composite crew to respond to the incident."

All the training for those different roles and responsibilities is carried out centrally at the Civil Defence Academy through various firefighting and rescue courses, said the SCDF.