SCDF officer charged after NSF firefighter died battling Henderson blaze alone

SINGAPORE: A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officer was charged on Monday (Oct 16) with causing grievous hurt to a 19-year-old full-time national serviceman (NSF) by leaving him alone to fight a fire in a flat.

The NSF, Sergeant 1 (SGT1) Edward H Go, suffocated to death after his air cylinder was depleted. He is the first firefighter to die because of an SCDF operation.

The officer, 38-year-old Muhammad Kamil Mohamed Yasin, was handed one count of causing grievous hurt by a rash act endangering life or personal safety.

He is accused of leaving SGT1 Go alone to battle the blaze in the Block 91, Henderson Road flat on Dec 8 last year without informing anyone, which is against SCDF protocols.

Police investigations did not find any evidence suggesting SGT1 Go's death was due to equipment failure.

If convicted, Muhammad Kamil could be jailed for up to four years, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

SCDF is investigating a second officer, who allegedly failed to ensure the overall safety of the firefighting operation when he arrived and took over command and control of the incident.