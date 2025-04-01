‘As long as there’s a minute chance of survival’: SCDF team in Myanmar presses on with quake rescue

SINGAPORE: The “golden window” for finding survivors in quake-hit Myanmar may have closed, but Singapore’s Operation Lionheart contingent will carry on as long as there is even a “minute chance of survival”.

This was stressed by Colonel Tay Zhi Wei, the team leader of the contingent, who on Tuesday (Apr 1) spoke to the media about the conditions they were operating under.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) deployed the team to Myanmar to assist in disaster rescue efforts a day after the 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit the country on Friday.

The death toll from the earthquake has so far exceeded 2,700 and is expected to top 3,000, Myanmar's military leader Min Aung Hlaing said in a televised address on Tuesday. He added that more than 4,500 people were injured, and over 440 were missing.

“As rescuers, the first 72 hours are extremely crucial,” said the 42-year-old Col Tay, speaking via a video call from Naypyidaw. This “golden window” is the period during which there is the highest chance of finding survivors after a disaster.

“But even after that, there will be chances of survival, and as long as there’s a slim chance of survival, a minute chance of survival, we will be here to lend our hand if they need us.”

The fire and rescue officer with SCDF added that just this morning, the local fire service rescued a 60-year-old lady trapped under rubble.