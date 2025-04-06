SCDF team recovers body from Myanmar quake debris
More than two dozen sites have been searched so far.
SINGAPORE: The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) has recovered a body from the rubble of a collapsed hotel in Naypyidaw, as part of its ongoing search and rescue mission following last week's deadly earthquake in Myanmar.
In a Facebook update on Sunday (Apr 6), SCDF said its team has been actively conducting search operations in Ottara Thiri Township in the Myanmar capital.
"At a partially-collapsed nine-story hotel, the Operation Lionheart contingent conducted a joint risk assessment with the Myanmar Earthquake Relief Contingent from Vietnam before commencing search operations," said SCDF.
"After an extensive search effort, a body was discovered beneath layers of concrete and steel."
Working alongside a team from BARSANAS - Indonesia's National Search and Rescue Agency - the team helped recover the body by breaking through the debris, said SCDF.
The 80-member contingent from Singapore arrived in Naypyidaw on Mar 29 following a magnitude 7.7 earthquake that has become Myanmar’s deadliest in a century. The death toll has surpassed 3,400, with more than 4,600 people injured and hundreds still missing.
In addition to the search efforts, the contingent has set up medical outposts in Pyokkon and Dhakhinna Thiri Townships to provide medical care to locals affected by the disaster.
These outposts were set up at a monastery in Pyokkon and on the open ground of a hotel in Dhakhinna Thiri Township.
"The Operation Lionheart contingent's doctors and paramedics, assisted by the rescuers, provided wound care to promote healing and prevent infection," said SCDF.
"They also attended to patients experiencing acute post-earthquake symptoms such as dizziness as well as musculoskeletal issues which were aggravated by carrying heavy loads while seeking refuge from the earthquake."
The team has so far searched 26 sites and provided medical assistance to around 130 local residents affected by the disaster.
In a separate Facebook post, Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim said he spoke to the contingent in Myanmar via a virtual call at the SCDF headquarters in Singapore.
Dr Faishal expressed his gratitude for the contingent’s efforts in assisting with disaster rescue efforts in Myanmar, "including an eight-hour joint rescue operation with the local authorities to rescue a casualty from a semi-collapsed residential building".
"I would like to thank the Operation Lionheart contingent for their unwavering dedication to service. Stay safe, and we look forward to welcoming you back in Singapore after the mission," said Dr Faishal.