'Excited my son is coming home': SCDF rescuers deployed in quake-hit Myanmar return to Singapore
The Operation Lionheart contingent was greeted at Changi Airport by a large crowd of family members, colleagues and members of the Myanmar community in Singapore.
SINGAPORE: Loud cheers filled Changi Airport Terminal 3's arrival hall as members of the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) team that was deployed to quake-hit Myanmar returned home on Tuesday (Apr 8).
The Operation Lionheart contingent was greeted by Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam, Minister of State for Home Affairs Faishal Ibrahim, as well as a large crowd of family members, colleagues and members of the Myanmar community.
A garland of purple flowers was placed on every team member's neck as they walked into the arrival hall, and long hugs were exchanged with loved ones.
“I am extremely proud of the team,” said team leader Colonel Tay Zhi Wei, noting that the 80-member contingent had been deployed on "very short notice".
“Fast forward to today … we rescued one life, we searched 26 sites, we treated 135 patients and we donated several items to the Myanmar fire service department as well as to the local hospital.”
The team was sent to Myanmar a day after a deadly 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit the country’s central region, killing more than 3,500 people and leaving thousands injured or missing.
The contingent had to “hit the ground running”, initially operating without their communications equipment fully set up. At their second deployment site, they rescued a man from a collapsed building.
The local community in Myanmar played a huge role in the team’s work, said Col Tay. For example, he said the hotel where their operations were based provided fresh rations, transport and an interpreter.
“The Myanmar people are a resilient lot,” said Col Tay. “We hope what we have done provides some form of relief and, in some cases, closure to them.”
Asked whether it was difficult to leave Myanmar, Col Tay said the urban search and rescue phase of the mission had ended about six days into the operation.
The team continued to recover bodies and set up a medical clinic. More than 130 people were treated at the clinic for various ailments, including muscular and skeletal injuries.
"But our medical setup was not set up to treat masses of casualties ... so even as we step down our Operation Lionheart contingent, there are other international teams stepping forward," said Col Tay.
"If we look at that from that perspective, when there are better teams that can take over the current needs of the community, then we should step down."
Mr Shanmugam said the contingent had gone into a situation with serious risks, due to the possibility of aftershocks and the nature of the terrain.
"You helped save a life. You set up medical posts and distributed medicine to the people," he said.
He also pointed out that more than half of the team members celebrate Hari Raya and had to miss out on the festivities due to their deployment.
"The sacrifice – thank you for doing it," he said.
WELCOME HOME
More than an hour before the team’s arrival, family members began to gather at Changi Airport, with some bearing flowers, chocolates and placards.
Mrs Latifah Raji, who was waiting for her son, said: “As a mom, I’m excited that my son is coming home.”
Her husband, Mr Amran Abdullah, added that their son had left right before Hari Raya Puasa.
“There was a bit of sadness during that period, after all the sisters, brothers all came and then he’s not around.”
They were also worried that their son might get injured during the rescue operation.
“We (were) quite happy when he said everything is okay (and) he’s coming back,” said Mr Amran.
Amid the sea of loved ones, members of the Myanmar community in Singapore also turned up with flowers, chocolates and notes to express their appreciation to the team.
Mr Kyaw Hteik, who is currently working in Singapore, said he wanted to return to his home country to help but feared difficulties coming back.
“So we can only support whoever supports our Myanmar,” he said.
"(I) only want to say thank you so much for your Lionheart team.”