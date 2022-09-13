Public warning system to be sounded islandwide on Sep 15

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) will be sounding the "Important Message" signal on Thursday (Sep 15).

The minute-long sounding exercise, which will be played through the islandwide public warning system (PWS) sirens, will take place at 6.20pm.

The signal will also sound for all smartphones that have the SGSecure Mobile App downloaded and are not on silent or vibration mode.

The signal will stop once the message is acknowledged or cease after 20 seconds. This will be followed by a brief text on the sounding of the public warning system.

"Do not be alarmed by the minute-long sounding exercise," said SCDF in a news release on Tuesday.

"When you hear the 'Important Message' signal, tune in immediately to any local radio station or free-to-air Mediacorp TV channel for a brief message on the PWS. If you miss the message, visit go.gov.sg/pws to know more about the PWS signals."

Each year, SCDF sounds the Important Message signal through the public warning system sirens on Feb 15 and Sep 15 at 6.20pm.

The sounding and broadcast message are part of SCDF's efforts to familiarise people with the public warning system signals and to raise awareness on how the public should react upon hearing the signal.

According to the SCDF website, the public warning system is a network of sirens placed at strategic points throughout the island. It serves to warn the public of imminent threats that could endanger lives and property.

The Important Message signal is sounded to alert the population to an important broadcast on radio.

The Alarm Signal indicates when an air raid or shelling is imminent while the All Clear Signal is sounded when a threat is over.