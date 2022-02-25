SCDF's first 'smart' fire station opens in Punggol, housed with new neighbourhood police centre

SINGAPORE: Singapore's first "smart" fire station officially launched in Punggol on Friday (Feb 25), equipped with a range of technologies such as facial recognition for automated access control and the use of virtual reality to boost training.

Co-located with the new Punggol Neighbourhood Police Centre, it is the 23rd fire station in Singapore and has been in operation since Dec 30.

It will provide emergency response for Punggol town, including upcoming developments such as Punggol Digital District.

Both the fire station and the police centre share common spaces such as the gymnasium, smart classrooms and a multi-facade training tower, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a joint media release.

This will facilitate the sharing of information and resources, as well as foster "enhanced rapport" within the Home Team, the agencies added.

There is also a community area that will allow SCDF and SPF to carry out community engagement training as well as outreach programmes.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the fire station and the police centre on Friday, Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean said they are "an important addition" to the facilities in Punggol.

"A prepared community can make a huge difference during emergencies and help save lives. Punggol Fire Station and Punggol NPC will continue to play a key role towards achieving the Home Team’s mission – working together as one Home Team, and in partnership with the community – to keep Singapore safe and secure," said Mr Teo.