SCDF officers rescue boy from collapsed building in Türkiye earthquake

SINGAPORE: Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers rescued a boy from a collapsed building in Türkiye, following a deadly 7.8-magnitude earthquake that killed more than 15,000 people in the country as well as in Syria.

The 20-member team landed in Adana on Wednesday (Feb 8) and headed to Dulkadiroğlu, Kahramanmaraş to begin search and rescue operations.

Working together with a local rescue team and another from Spain, they rescued the boy from a collapsed three-storey building amid temperatures of about 2 degrees Celsius.

“The Spanish rescue team used their search canine to pinpoint the location of the boy and SCDF used a fibre-optic scope to confirm the visuals of the boy,” SCDF said of the three-hour rescue operation in a Facebook post on Thursday.

"All three rescue teams used their cutting and breaking equipment to create an access through the rubble to reach the boy."