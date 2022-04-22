Logo
Firefighters rescue and perform CPR on 14 cats after extinguishing fire at Fajar Road flat
Thirteen of the cats eventually regained consciousness, while one passed away, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

Screengrabs of a video of firefighters responding to a fire at Fajar Road and rescuing cats from within the unit. (Images: TikTok/@ItsHambali)

Ian Cheng
22 Apr 2022 05:39PM (Updated: 22 Apr 2022 05:39PM)
SINGAPORE: Fourteen cats were rescued after a fire broke out in a unit at Fajar Road, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) on Friday (Apr 22).

In a Facebook post, the SCDF said that it was alerted at about 8.30am on Thursday to a fire in a flat on the second floor of Block 422 Fajar Road.

The fire involved the contents of the service yard.

Firefighters conducted forcible entry into the unit and extinguished the fire using three compressed air foam backpacks. 

SCDF then rescued 14 cats that were found unconscious within the unit.

Firefighters attending to the cats after the fire was extinguished. (Image: TikTok/@ItsHambali)

"The firefighters, some of them cross-trained as emergency medical technicians, provided oxygen and conducted CardioPulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) on the cats," said SCDF. 

"Thirteen of the cats eventually regained consciousness, while one had passed away."

About 20 people were evacuated from neighbouring units as a precautionary measure. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Source: CNA/ic(ta)

