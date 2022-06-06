Logo
SCDF rescues dog from Compassvale Bow unit following kitchen fire
A dog rescued by the SCDF after a fire at 53 Compassvale Bow on Jun 6, 2022. (Photos: SCDF)

Ian Cheng
Ian Cheng
06 Jun 2022 11:34PM (Updated: 06 Jun 2022 11:51PM)
SINGAPORE: A dog was rescued following a kitchen fire at a Housing Board unit in Sengkang on Monday (Jun 6) evening. 

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to the incident at 53 Compassvale Bow at about 6pm.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, black smoke could be seen coming from a unit on the 15th floor, SCDF said in a Facebook post. 

Firefighters, equipped with breathing apparatus sets, then forcibly entered the unit and extinguished the blaze. 

No people were present in the unit, although a dog was found in the living room.

SCDF said firefighters then rescued the dog and provided it with water, before handing the dog back to its owner. 

Fire engines at 53 Compassvale Bow on Jun 6, 2022. (Photo: SCDF)

About 10 people from the affected block were evacuated by SCDF. There were no reported injuries. 

According to SCDF, the fire involved the contents of a kitchen, and was largely confined there.

A photo of the affected area showed melted appliances as well as damaged racks and shelving. Debris was also strewn on the countertop. 

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Source: CNA/ic(zl)

