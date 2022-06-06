SCDF rescues dog from Compassvale Bow unit following kitchen fire

SINGAPORE: A dog was rescued following a kitchen fire at a Housing Board unit in Sengkang on Monday (Jun 6) evening.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to the incident at 53 Compassvale Bow at about 6pm.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, black smoke could be seen coming from a unit on the 15th floor, SCDF said in a Facebook post.

Firefighters, equipped with breathing apparatus sets, then forcibly entered the unit and extinguished the blaze.

No people were present in the unit, although a dog was found in the living room.

SCDF said firefighters then rescued the dog and provided it with water, before handing the dog back to its owner.