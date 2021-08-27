Injured crew member taken to hospital after SCDF marine rescue operation

SINGAPORE: A crew member who was unable to move after falling from a ladder was recued from a vessel by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) on Thursday (Aug 26).

SCDF said it received a call for medical assistance from an anchored vessel in the southwest of Singapore at about 7.10pm.

"A crew member had fallen off a ladder and was immobilised," said the SCDF in a Facebook post.

Two marine vessels were deployed. The SCDF marine specialists then boarded the vessel with rescue and medical equipment to assess the situation.

One of the specialists had been cross-trained as an emergency medical technician.