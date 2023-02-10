SCDF deploys second team to assist with quake rescue efforts in Türkiye

SINGAPORE: A 48-member team from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) will depart for Türkiye early on Friday (Feb 10) morning to help with rescue efforts following a deadly earthquake.

The team will augment the 20-member advance team that arrived in southern Türkiye on Wednesday.

The SCDF said in a Facebook post on Thursday night that the second team, which will depart for the southern city of Adana at about 2am, comprises 48 SCDF personnel and four canines from SCDF's K-9 unit.

"These canines ... will be able to cover a wide search area more efficiently and zoom in to an area of interest with a live scent," said SCDF. "This will then allow our rescuers to use search equipment to confirm the location of the victim."