SCDF deploys second team to assist with quake rescue efforts in Türkiye

SINGAPORE: A 48-member team from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) will depart for Türkiye early on Friday (Feb 10) morning to help with rescue efforts following a deadly earthquake.
The team will augment the 20-member advance team that arrived in southern Türkiye on Wednesday.
The SCDF said in a Facebook post on Thursday night that the second team, which will depart for the southern city of Adana at about 2am, comprises 48 SCDF personnel and four canines from SCDF's K-9 unit.
"These canines ... will be able to cover a wide search area more efficiently and zoom in to an area of interest with a live scent," said SCDF. "This will then allow our rescuers to use search equipment to confirm the location of the victim."
SCDF has also prepared five portable power generators, as well as 24 boxes of transportation carriers containing USAR equipment (cutting/breaking/lifting/stabilising equipment), medical supplies, field rations, and tentage.
To support the contingent’s enhanced USAR operations, the team will also bring additional search and rescue equipment, medical supplies, and communications and logistics support equipment.
"The 68-member strong Operation Lionheart (OLH) contingent will give more scope, scale and capacity to carry out sustained and prolonged Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) operations within affected areas," said SCDF.
More updates on OLH operations will be provided over the next few days, said SCDF.
The contingent was sent off earlier on Thursday evening by Turkish Ambassador to Singapore Mehmet Burçin Gönenli and Minister of State for the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of National Development Assoc Prof Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim at SCDF Headquarters.
The Singapore team has been tasked by the United Nations to travel to the city of Kahramanmaras, which is about 180km away from Adana airport.
Of the 68 officers, some will focus on operations, planning and logistics, while there are some who will perform search and rescue functions. The contingent will stay in Türkiye for a minimum of 10 days but this is subject to the country’s needs.
Operation Lionheart is the on standby round-the-clock contingent with 79 members. It was formed in 1990 and has since been deployed on 19 search and rescue or humanitarian relief assistance missions.
This will be the 20th Operation Lionheart overseas deployment since 1990, and its first one in the European region.