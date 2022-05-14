Logo
1 person taken to hospital after fire at Serangoon Central coffee shop
A fire at 261 Serangoon Central Drive on May 14, 2022, is seen in footage posted on TikTok. (Screengrab: TikTok/shanicelsh)

Kurt Ganapathy
Kurt Ganapathy
14 May 2022 01:03PM (Updated: 14 May 2022 01:03PM)
SINGAPORE: One person was taken to hospital after a fire at a coffee shop at 261 Serangoon Central Drive in the early hours of Saturday morning (May 14).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the fire at about 1.20am and firefighters extinguished the blaze with one water jet.

“The fire involved the kitchen exhaust ducting of a coffee shop on the first floor of the building,” SCDF said in response to a CNA query.

Footage of the incident shared on TikTok showed flames rising several storeys up ducting on the side of a building.

About 20 people self-evacuated before SCDF arrived at the scene, and one person was later taken to Singapore General Hospital by SCDF because of smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

SCDF provided an infographic advising members of the public, particularly stallholders, on how they can prevent kitchen exhaust ducting fires.

(Graphic: Singapore Civil Defence Force)

Source: CNA/kg

