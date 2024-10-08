6 people injured after 2 shophouses partially collapse at Syed Alwi Road; loud blast heard

SINGAPORE: Six people were injured after two two-storey shophouse units partially collapsed in the early hours of Tuesday (Oct 8) at Syed Alwi Road.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to an incident involving the two units at about 1.30am at 84 and 85 Syed Alwi Road, which is in the Little India district.

According to the Building and Construction Authority (BCA), the cause of the incident was a gas explosion.

"Upon arrival, SCDF immediately commenced a search of the area to ascertain if anyone was trapped under the debris. Two search dogs and a drone were also deployed to augment the search operation," said SCDF.

Firefighters rescued a person from the second floor of the affected shophouse unit at 84 Syed Alwi Road using a ladder, as the person was unable to evacuate due to a blocked staircase.

"As some passersby had reportedly heard a loud blast during the incident, a firefighting machine was deployed as a precautionary measure, to disperse any potential build up of flammable gases using its water mist spray function."