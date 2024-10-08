6 people injured after 2 shophouses partially collapse at Syed Alwi Road; loud blast heard
SINGAPORE: Six people were injured after two two-storey shophouse units partially collapsed in the early hours of Tuesday (Oct 8) at Syed Alwi Road.
In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to an incident involving the two units at about 1.30am at 84 and 85 Syed Alwi Road, which is in the Little India district.
According to the Building and Construction Authority (BCA), the cause of the incident was a gas explosion.
"Upon arrival, SCDF immediately commenced a search of the area to ascertain if anyone was trapped under the debris. Two search dogs and a drone were also deployed to augment the search operation," said SCDF.
Firefighters rescued a person from the second floor of the affected shophouse unit at 84 Syed Alwi Road using a ladder, as the person was unable to evacuate due to a blocked staircase.
"As some passersby had reportedly heard a loud blast during the incident, a firefighting machine was deployed as a precautionary measure, to disperse any potential build up of flammable gases using its water mist spray function."
No one was found trapped under the debris, said SCDF.
According to checks on Google Maps, 84 Syed Alwi Road houses Paakashala Singapore, a vegetarian restaurant, while No 85 houses Nirja Mega Mart.
Two people were assessed by paramedics for minor injuries and sent to the hospital. Another four who were also assessed for minor injuries declined to be taken to the hospital.
When CNA arrived on the scene at 9am on Tuesday morning, cordons were already put up to prevent people from going into the affected area. Police and SCDF personnel were still onsite.
Mdm Yeow Noy Kee, who lives at a nearby HDB block, said she heard a loud noise.
“I got a shock, I thought it might have been an explosion but I couldn’t see anything. There was no fire or anything,” said the 74-year-old.
Indian vegetarian restaurant Paakaahala sustained significant damage, with wires seen hanging from the ceiling, and the outdoor tent bent out of shape.
One worker at restaurant Sakunthala’s - who only wanted to be known as Mr Jayarama - said he saw a large crowd forming after a loud noise was heard.
“People came out to see what had happened because the noise was so loud but when I looked, I couldn’t see anything. I don’t know what happened,” he said.
Member of Parliament Denise Phua (PAP-Jalan Besar) arrived at the scene at about 9.30am. She was escorted into the cordoned-off area by SCDF personnel to look at the damage.
Facebook user Qristal Adrianna was livestreaming on the platform when the incident occurred.
In the video, shattered glass can be seen on the road while sirens are heard in the background. Many bystanders can be seen standing around the affected shophouse units.
A person is also heard saying that an explosion happened near Mustafa Centre.