SCDF to sound public warning system on Sep 15
File photo of SCDF vehicles. (Photo: SCDF)

09 Sep 2021 04:19PM (Updated: 09 Sep 2021 04:19PM)
SINGAPORE: The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) will sound the "Important Message" signal through the public warning system at 6.20pm on Sep 15. 

"Do not be alarmed by the minute-long sounding exercise," SCDF said in a news release on Thursday (Sep 9). 

Those who have the SGSecure app on their mobile phones will also hear the signal on their devices if they are not on silent or vibration mode. 

The signal will stop once the message is acknowledged or after 20 seconds, SCDF said. 

This will be followed by a brief text on the sounding of the public warning system, which takes place annually. 

The Important Message signal, one of three signals, is sounded to alert the population to an important broadcast.

Members of the public are encouraged to tune in immediately to any local radio station or free-to-air Mediacorp TV channels for a brief message.

The sounding and broadcast message are part of SCDF's efforts to familiarise the public with the public warning system signals, it said, adding that it aims to raise awareness on how the public should react when they hear the signal.

 

Source: CNA/vc(ac)

