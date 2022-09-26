The heroes who help the heroes: SCDF’s Special Response Unit does more than firefighting

The SRU, which will mark its 20th anniversary later this year, has responded to more than 100 fire incidents, 70 rescue incidents, 30 mass casualty conveyance incidents, 15 water rescue incidents and 10 hazardous materials incidents.

With 13 mass decontamination vehicles, five multi-utility vehicles and one responders’ performance vehicle among its arsenal, the SRU plays a critical role in supporting frontline operations, SCDF said.

Made up mostly of full-time national servicemen, it was set up in 2002 in the wake of the 9/11 attacks in the United States.

CUSTOMISED VEHICLES

In a bid to tackle manpower challenges due to the declining birth rate in Singapore, the SRU has leveraged artificial intelligence and automation technology to enhance its decontamination and casualty conveyance operations, SCDF said.

Among the SRU’s main stars is the mass decontamination vehicle designed by the SCDF and first used in 2016. Although it looks like a typical bus from the outside, it is far from one. The vehicle can transport up to 24 walking casualties at one go and also comes into play during emergencies such as a chemical attack.

It has a decontamination rate of 80 to 120 walking casualties on average per hour.

There are eight shower cubicles within the vehicle which are equipped with clean clothes, towels and slippers.

Another mode in the vehicle allows it to self-decontaminate and sanitise the air for its subsequent usage. The process takes less than an hour to complete.