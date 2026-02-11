Fires involving active mobility devices down 26.9% in 2025; total number of fires up slightly: SCDF

SINGAPORE: The number of fires involving active mobility devices (AMDs) fell by 26.9 per cent in 2025, according to annual statistics released by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) on Wednesday (Feb 11).

Last year saw 49 such fires, down from 67 in 2024.

The overall number of fires rose 3 per cent to 2,050 last year, SCDF's emergency medical services, fire and enforcement statistics for 2025 showed.

Unattended cooking and electrical fires remained the two most common types of fires in homes.

There were 94 fire injuries and six fatalities in 2025.

"Despite the overall decrease in fires involving AMDs, it remains an area of concern," SCDF said, adding that such fires are especially concerning in residential areas as they spread rapidly in confined spaces.

AMDs include power-assisted bicycles (PABs), personal mobility devices (PMDs) and personal mobility aids (PMAs).

Fires involving PABs and PMAs both decreased in 2025, with PAB fires falling 61.3 per cent to 12 cases and PMA fires falling 45.5 per cent to 6 cases.

However, fires involving PMDs rose to 31 cases last year, up 24 per cent.

SCDF said it will continue efforts to educate the public on dangers related to AMD fires and disseminate fire safety advisories through social media.

These include reminders not to leave batteries or devices unattended when charging for prolonged periods or overnight, and to refrain from purchasing or using non-original batteries.