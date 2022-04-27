Three people rescued after getting trapped in lift

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) deployed its rescuers from the elite Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) to rescue three people who were trapped in a lift on Tuesday (Apr 26).

The DART rescuers were deployed after SCDF received a call for assistance at around 5.10pm at 1 Woodlands Road, SCDF said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Power could not be restored to the lift, which was stuck between the second and fourth floor of the building. The lift did not serve the third floor.

By setting up a rescue system of pulleys and ropes on the fourth floor, two rescuers were able to rappel down the lift shaft and access the lift through a hatch.