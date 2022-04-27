Logo
Singapore

Three people rescued after getting trapped in lift
Singapore

A DART rescuer rappelling down a lift shaft on Apr 26, 2022. (Photo: Facebook/Singapore Civil Defence Force)

27 Apr 2022 06:48AM (Updated: 27 Apr 2022 06:48AM)
SINGAPORE: The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) deployed its rescuers from the elite Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) to rescue three people who were trapped in a lift on Tuesday (Apr 26).

The DART rescuers were deployed after SCDF received a call for assistance at around 5.10pm at 1 Woodlands Road, SCDF said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Power could not be restored to the lift, which was stuck between the second and fourth floor of the building. The lift did not serve the third floor.

By setting up a rescue system of pulleys and ropes on the fourth floor, two rescuers were able to rappel down the lift shaft and access the lift through a hatch.

One of the trapped persons being raised up the lift shaft on Apr 26, 2022. (Photo: Facebook/Singapore Civil Defence Force)
DART rescuers gaining access into the lift through an access hatch on Apr 26, 2022. (Photo: Facebook/Singapore Civil Defence Force)
One of the trapped people is safely rescued on Apr 26, 2022. (Photo: Facebook/Singapore Civil Defence Force)
Rescuers on the 4th floor with the Power Ascender seen in the foreground on Apr 26, 2022. (Photo: Facebook/Singapore Civil Defence Force)

“Each trapped person was secured in a rescue harness before being brought out of the lift using a ladder,” said SCDF. “A power ascender, a specialised portable battery-operated device, was then used to raise each of the trapped persons to safety.”

The rescue operation took about an hour-and-a-half to complete, SCDF told CNA.

After they were rescued, the three people were assessed for injuries by SCDF, but subsequently refused to be taken to hospital.

Source: CNA/ec(rw)

