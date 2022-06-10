SCDF unveils training facility with five labs to enhance emergency responders' physical, mental performance

SINGAPORE: The unassuming treadmill is an important part of the training to physically and mentally prepare Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) emergency responders for gruelling scenarios, such as rescuing casualties in a fire.

But the treadmills in the Heat Acclimatisation and Thermoregulation (HEAT) lab, located inside SCDF’s Emergency Responders’ Fitness Conditioning and Enhancement Lab (EXCEL), are not your regular gym treadmills.

One treadmill is flanked by two tightly wound fire hoses, with each roll weighing 12kg.

To use the treadmill, an emergency responder will have to don the standard attire that weighs about 7kg and hoist a breathing apparatus that weighs about 10kg onto their back.

Stepping onto the treadmill, they will pick up both hoses and walk for about three minutes.

After completing the station, they will move to another treadmill, where they will walk backwards against a slight incline while lugging a dummy in front of their chest for another three minutes.

All this is being done while the temperature in the room is set anywhere from -10 to 80 degrees Celsius and at a humidity level of 20 per cent to 95 per cent.